Jharkhand chief minister to felicitate Olympians from the state

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren will felicitate Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan at the state secretariat after the two members of the women’s hockey team return home on Tuesday after representing India at Tokyo Olympics. Sports minister Hafizul Ansari will receive the two at the Ranchi airport.

“The two players are expected to land at 12.45pm at the Ranchi airport. Sports minister Hafizul Ansari would receive them at the airport. Thereafter, they would be felicitated by the chief minister at the Secretariat, and he would hand over cheques of ₹50 lakh each,” an official said.

After the women’s hockey team crashed out of the race for the bronze medal, Soren announced ₹50 lakh each for the two players.

Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, the state government announced cash rewards of ₹2 crore for gold, ₹1 crore for silver, and ₹75 lakh for bronze to inspire the players from the state representing the country in Olympics.