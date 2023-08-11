Soren promises 100% scholarship for research abroad

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday said his government would soon be coming up with a 100 per cent free scholarship programme for students willing to do research work abroad. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said his government would soon be coming up with scholarship for students for research abroad (HT Photo)

Addressing an event to felicitate 25 students belonging to the ST, SC, OBC and the minority community, selected for post graduate courses across different universities in the United Kingdom, the chief minister said his government was committed to ensuring that no student faces problem in pursuit of education from school to university level.

“Very soon, we are going to come up with a CM Fellowship Programme under which students willing to do PHD, M.Phil and post doctoral courses would be able to enrol themselves in 100 foreign universities. The government would cover all their expenses, including for travel,” said Soren.

In 2021, the Hemant Soren government launched the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme, which provides 100 per cent scholarship to eligible students. In the inaugural year, the scheme was meant for students for scheduled tribe (ST) category and six students got benefitted under it.

Expanding its ambit in 2022, students from the scheduled caste (SC) other backward caste (OBC) category were also brought under the scheme and 20 students benefitted.

This year, 25 students have been selected, including 10 from ST, five from SC, seven from OBC and three from minority category to study abroad free of cost.

Describing the scheme as historic, chief secretary Sukhdev Singh said the programme was one of its kind in the country.

“History is being made here and you are a part of it. I haven’t come across such a scheme in the country. The expense on some case has gone up to ₹75 lakh per head. We don’t expect anything from you. We just want you to succeed in life. Generally, such schemes come with riders, like bonds to serve the government for few years. But at the ideation stage, CM straightaway said we are not going to put any rider,” said Singh.

The chief Secretary also assured the students to extend all possible help if they want to foray into any start-up in the state after completing their education abroad.