Jharkhand CM, six ministers fail to sway voters in their seats: LS poll data

Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren and his six cabinet colleagues could not manage to lead in their respective assembly segments for INDIA bloc candidates in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the assembly-wise data of the voter turnout revealed on Thursday. JMM candidate from Dumka, Nalin Soren, being felicitated by his supporters after his win on Tuesday. (ANI)

Besides Champai, six other ministers include Bebi Devi (Dumri assembly in Giridih Lok Sabha constituency), Mithilesh Thakur (Garhwa assembly in Palamu Lok Sabha constituency), Basant Soren (Dumka assembly in Dumka Lok Sabha constituency), Badal Patralekh (Jarmundi assembly in Godda Lok Sabha constituency), Banna Gupta (Jamsedhpur West assembly in Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency), and Satyanand Bhokta (Chatra assembly in Chatra Lok Sabha constituency).

The assembly seats of ministers Bebi Devi, Mithilesh Thakur, Badal Patralekh, and Banna Gupta are part of Lok Sabha seats where NDA candidates won.

While despite the lesser votes in the assembly seats represented by the chief minister and Basant Soren, Saraikela and Dumka, respectively, ensured victories for the INDIA bloc candidates from the respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

On the other hand, ministers, including Alamgir Alam, Deepak Birua, Rameshwar Oraon, and Hafizul Hasan, managed to ensure leads in their assembly segments for INDIA bloc candidates, data stated.

Despite being in jail, Alam ensured the maximum lead of around 80,000 votes from his assembly seat, Pakur, for JMM candidate Vijay Hansdak on the Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat, which he won by around 178,000 votes.

“In the Lok Sabha election, these things do not matter much because the issues are different. Yes, all these things are factored in when a micro-level review of the election result is done by the party to assess what went wrong in certain pockets. We are confident we will come back to power with a bigger majority in the assembly this time,” said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey.

As per the election data, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which won nine of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, led in 50 out of 81 assembly segments, while INDIA bloc candidates remained ahead in 29 seats.

The INDIA bloc won all five Lok Sabha seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state, and the newly-formed JBKSS registered leads in two assembly segments, Dumri and Gumia, which are part of GiridihLok Sabha constituency, according to the data.

Barring five seats reserved for STs, the BJP trailed in 23 out of 28 ST assembly segments, especially in Khunti and Torpa, held by BJP leaders.