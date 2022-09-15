Jharkhand CM Soren meets guv, seeks copy of ECI opinion; opportunity to defend

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren met Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday, requesting Raj Bhawan to provide a copy of the ECI opinion on the office of profit row surrounding his mining lease, besides seeking an opportunity to defend himself.

In a memorandum submitted to Governor, the chief minister alleged the BJP was using the delay on part of Raj Bhawan to make public the ECI opinion to create confusion among the masses about the future of his assembly membership and his government.

“Being the constitutional head of the state, it is expected that you would play a leading role in protecting the Constitution and democracy. As the head of an elected government, the undersigned (CM Soren) is committed to follow the rule of law. Therefore, the undersigned requests you to provide a copy of the ECI opinion and an opportunity of rightful hearing thereafter, so that air is cleared on the state of uncertainty which is dangerous for democracy,” said Soren in his memorandum.

The ECI had on August 25 sent its opinion over the issue after conducting a hearing in its tribunal over the reference from Governor Bais.

The Raj Bhawan has however remained mum over the issue thereafter.

A delegation of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD had met Governor on September 1, requesting him to make public the ECI opinion.

Meanwhile, the ECI also sent its opinion to the Governor over disqualification complaint against Basant Soren, the legislator brother of CM Soren on September 9. The Governor House is yet to take a decision on it as well.

While the Raj Bhawan had issued a statement following UPA delegation’s visit on September 1, stating it will take ‘adequate measures soon’, the officials in Governor house refused to speak over the issue on Thursday following CM’s visit, barring the media department releasing a picture of CM with the Governor.

Reminding the Governor about his promise to the UPA delegation of ‘making public his decision in 2-3 days’, the chief minister said the propaganda being done by the BJP regarding the possible outcome of the ECI opinion and the selective information from Raj Bhawan being quoted in media is creating confusion and uncertainty in the state.

Soren accused the BJP of trying to get power from the backdoor.

“The BJP is trying to use this state of confusion to get power through backdoor by engineering horse trading. However, the BJP will never be successful in its design because for the first time since creation of the state, any government has two-thirds majority in the house. The legislators once again extended their support to the undersigned during the confidence motion in the House,” said Soren.

Reacting to the charge, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the chief minister was playing victim card and making baseless allegations.

“There is no question of destabilising this government. The CM is playing victim card because his matter is a plain case of corruption. The Governor has already said that he is conducting legal consultations over the issue. Pressuring constitutional authority is unfortunate and a diversionary tactic of the chief minister,” said Shahdeo.

