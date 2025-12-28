Jharkhand Congress announces stir against MNREGA repeal

The Congress’s Jharkhand unit has announced a statewide agitation from January 5 against the Union government’s decision to replace MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G RAM G), calling it a direct attack on rural livelihood and workers’ rights. The Congress’s Jharkhand unit has announced an agitation from January 5 against the Centre’s decision to replace MGNREGA. (HT Photo)

The party’s state in-charge, K. Raju, announced the protest while addressing a section of the workers on the occasion of the party’s 140th foundation day at the state headquarters. He said that the party would reach out to MGNREGA workers in every village and make them aware of the negative impact of the new law on the socio-economic balance of the state, leading to migration.

“In protest against the changes to the MGNREGA law, the Congress will agitate from January 5 until the upcoming elections. A large rally will be organised in Jharkhand against the changes made to the MGNREGA law. The Congress will reach out to MGNREGA workers in every village and inform them about this government decision and their rights under MGNREGA. The new law will allow the central government to decide which panchayats will receive development work, which will disrupt the socio-economic balance of the states and lead to serious problems of migration,” Raju said.

Before announcing the programme, Raju said that the law replacing MGNREGA has put the income security of workers in danger.

“The MGNREGA law was changed at the behest of one person without the consent and consultation of the states. The right to demand work under MGNREGA, which was a law for the last 20 years, has been abolished. The respect, rights, self-confidence and income security that workers received from MGNREGA have been snatched away, and the right to choose village development schemes has been taken away from the people of the villages,” Raju said.

Those present on the occasion included state rural development minister Deepika Pandey Singh, former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, and party state president Keshava Mahto Kamlesh, besides other senior Congress leaders.

In response to Raju’s comments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Ajay Sah said that the party’s concern for MGNREGA exposed its “hypocrisy”.

“If the Congress party is truly concerned about MGNREGA, it should first protest against the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, which reinstated an IAS officer who had been jailed for her involvement in the MGNREGA scam. This exposes the Congress party’s hypocrisy,” Sah said.

Sah said that under Congress rule, MGNREGA had become a hotbed of corruption, but the BJP checked the same, paving the way for its proper use for the development of workers.

“Under Congress rule, MGNREGA became a hotbed of corruption, fake job cards and middlemen. The BJP government, through DBT, Aadhaar verification and technology, has ensured that wages are directly transferred to the workers’ accounts, benefiting genuine beneficiaries. This move is not about taking away rights, but about strengthening the dignity and confidence of the workers,” Sah said.

The BJP spokesperson said that the law replacing MGNREGA will help fulfil the dream of a developed India.

“The BJP has empowered villages through roads, electricity, housing and self-employment opportunities. The new format of MGNREGA, guided by the ideals of Lord Rama, will fulfil the dream of a developed India,” Sah said.