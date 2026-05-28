Jharkhand: Congress faces fresh row over office-bearers’ list

Weeks after facing internal dissent following the unveiling of a 314-member Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC), the state unit of the Congress is once again mired in controversy over the list of the office bearers and of the media department, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. Representative image. (HT Photo)

On Tuesday, Jharkhand Congress chief Keshav Mahto Kamlesh released the names of office bearers, spokespersons, media panelists and publicity department team members. However, party insiders said the list was poorly received, especially by those selected through a ‘media talent hunt’ but could not make it to the final list.

Dr Hamid Hussain, national spokesperson and AICC nodal coordinator for Media Talent Hunt in Jharkhand, has also objected to the list and has written to Kamlesh, objecting to the list, underlining that it is wrong to claim the list was prepared according to the media talent hunt.

In his letter, a copy of which HT possesses, the senior party leader asserted that while many appointed as party spokespersons haven’t gone through the process, a few others selected through a media hunt have been left out.

Hussain confirmed writing to the state president. “I have written to the state chief with a copy to the party in-charge. I had certain objections, especially regarding the mention in the official press release that the list was prepared according to the media talent hunt, for which I was the coordinator. Now it’s up to them to look into it,” he said.

When contacted, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh refused to comment over the controversy. “I can’t comment on it yet as I haven’t seen the letter. Please share the copy if you have one,” Kamlesh said.

In his letter, Hussain said that ‘almost half of the listed spokespersons have not come through the media talent hunt process’. “They are your choices and choices of persons around you and certainly outcome of group manipulation. Most of them figured in the list earlier also, but never marked their presence in TV debates or in print media. Including them undermines the process,” he added.

Hussan underlined that the media talent hunt is a programme and process of the AICC media department, and was conducted as per direction from senior leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, hence the merit list is to be prepared by them and they are entitled to select respective spokespersons.

“Entire processes have been videographed and markings have been made by the jury which are well documented. Hence without consulting and getting their approval it is inappropriate to issue a list, claiming it to be the outcome of media talent hunt,” he added.