Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand: Congress MLA Irfan Ansari backs Taliban, BJP hits back
ranchi news

Jharkhand: Congress MLA Irfan Ansari backs Taliban, BJP hits back

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) immediately hit back at Ansari, saying his remark shows the “Talibani mindset of the Congress.”
By Vishal Kant, Ranchi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari (FILE)

Congress legislator in Jharkhand Irfan Ansari, who is a former working president of the party’s state unit, on Friday praised Taliban for “having done a good job in forcing the USA to leave Afghanistan”, prompting an immediate backlash from the Opposition.

Speaking to media persons at the Jharkhand assembly after the first day of the Monsoon session, Ansari said, “They (Taliban) should be lauded, as they chased the Americans out of Afghanistan. We all know the kind of excesses the American forces used to commit in Afghanistan,” said Ansari, a two-term Congress MLA from Jamtara.

Told that he was supporting a front widely viewed as a terrorist organisation and is yet to get global recognition, Ansari said, “Yes, they are a terrorist organisation, but they have been revolutionary in forcing the American occupational forces to leave that country.”

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) immediately hit back at Ansari, saying his remark shows the “Talibani mindset of the Congress.”

“He is speaking this language because the Congress party itself has a Talibani mindset. He is supporting a terrorist organisation that is known for cruelty against women and minorities. Several of our mothers and sisters and others are fleeing Afghanistan because of fear. Does Ansari want to see similar things happening here?” said Biranchi Narayan, BJP’s chief whip in the state Assembly.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jharkhand Congress MLA praises Taliban for US pullout from Af; BJP hits back

Jharkhand HC orders CBI probe in cop's death case

Rupa Tirkey death case: J’khand HC orders CBI probe; contempt proceedings against AG

Jharkhand launches incentive for milk producers selling to state-owned dairy
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP