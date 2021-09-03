Jharkhand: Congress MLA Irfan Ansari backs Taliban, BJP hits back

Congress legislator in Jharkhand Irfan Ansari, who is a former working president of the party’s state unit, on Friday praised Taliban for “having done a good job in forcing the USA to leave Afghanistan”, prompting an immediate backlash from the Opposition.

Speaking to media persons at the Jharkhand assembly after the first day of the Monsoon session, Ansari said, “They (Taliban) should be lauded, as they chased the Americans out of Afghanistan. We all know the kind of excesses the American forces used to commit in Afghanistan,” said Ansari, a two-term Congress MLA from Jamtara.

Told that he was supporting a front widely viewed as a terrorist organisation and is yet to get global recognition, Ansari said, “Yes, they are a terrorist organisation, but they have been revolutionary in forcing the American occupational forces to leave that country.”

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) immediately hit back at Ansari, saying his remark shows the “Talibani mindset of the Congress.”

“He is speaking this language because the Congress party itself has a Talibani mindset. He is supporting a terrorist organisation that is known for cruelty against women and minorities. Several of our mothers and sisters and others are fleeing Afghanistan because of fear. Does Ansari want to see similar things happening here?” said Biranchi Narayan, BJP’s chief whip in the state Assembly.