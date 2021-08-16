Jharkhand: Covid-19 cases on rise again in state capital

In a worrying trend, the number of daily Covid-19 cases is once again on the rise in state capital Ranchi after it recorded cases in double digits on atleast four days last week, as per the latest data shared by the health department on Monday.

Prior to this, the city clocked daily cases in single digit over last several weeks. As per the health bulletin, 79 cases were detected in the state capital in last six days of the past week. With this, the number of active cases across the state crossed the 200-mark. Almost 50% of these active cases are in Ranchi district.

According to health officials, the recent rise in cases is due to influx of passengers from other states.

“Majority of these new cases are being detected at the railway station and the airport. Sporadic cases are being registered among locals as well. However, most cases are those alighting at Ranchi airport and station,” said Dr Vinod Kumar, civil surgeon, Ranchi district.

The fact that the health department is unable to do contract tracing of such cases allegedly because passengers were giving wrong contact details is also worrisome.

The civil surgeon said they have requested the district administration to take corrective measures. The issue was raised at a review meeting chaired by Patna deputy commissioner, Kumar said.

“The passengers are giving wrong contact details. From Tuesday, test centres would test the mobile numbers provided by incoming passengers. A request has also been made to increase police deployment at the airport and station to ensure all passengers are tested,” said Kumar.