Jharkhand: CRPF dog Drona killed, handler injured in IED blast

A sniffer dog was killed while its handler, a CRPF jawan was injured on Tuesday in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast during an anti-Maoist operation under Kurumgarh police station in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police officials said.

Officials said the incident happened when a joint team of the 203 Cobra Batallion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jharkhand police was conducting an operation following specific information about Maoists movement in the forested mountainous pocket.

The security forces had killed a suspected member of the CPI (Maoists) in the same area on May 31 and recovered arms and literature, officials said.

“A specific operation was being conducted on Tuesday morning in the same area by the joint forces along with the dog squad and the bomb disposal and destruction squad (BDDS). During the operation, the team came under [the] impact of an IED [blast] in which swan Drona was martyred while its handler Vishwajit Kumbhkar got injured. The injured jawan was evacuated immediately and airlifted to Ranchi for medical aid. He is currently under treatment at a private hospital,” a statement from the Jharkhand police headquarters said.

Forces like CRPF have been using sniffer dogs to detect minefields and explosives during anti-insurgency operations.

Officials said the area where the incident happened is riddled with IEDs planted by the CPI (Maoists). On several occasions in the past, innocent villagers as well as animals have been killed or injured due to these planted bombs in these forest areas, officials said.