Jharkhand extends lockdown till May 27, tightens curbs

The state government on Wednesday extended the lockdown, named as Swasthya Surakasha Saptah (Health Protection Week), till 6 am on May 27 with a few more restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, officials said.

Inter and intrastate bus services have been prohibited, while an e-pass will now on be issued for movement of private vehicles, officials said. Besides, marriage functions will be permitted to be held only at homes or courts with a participation of maximum 11 people. Earlier, the upper limit for the same was 50 persons.

The new restrictions will come into effect from 6am on May 16, along with all the existing restrictions, officials said.

The decisions were taken at the state disaster management authority (SDMA) meeting on Wednesday, chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren.

It has also been mandatory for people coming from outside the state to stay in seven-day home or institutional quarantine. However, the norm will not be applicable for people exiting the state within 72 hours, as per the government press communiqué.

It further states that social distancing norms will be strictly followed in markets including rural markets.

The chief minister had already hinted for tougher restrictions in a bid to check the spread of the virus in the state, as the disease is now spreading in rural Jharkhand.

Even though the Covid-19 cases have been declining for past couple of days in the state, death rate has emerged a major concern for the government. The state has lost 2,370 lives due to the coronavirus disease since the lockdown has come into effect since April 22, while as many as 1,54,601 Covid-19 cases were registered during the period.

The government had first imposed the Swasthya Saptah Week from 6 am of April 22 to 6am of April 29. The lockdown got second extension from 6am of April 29 to 6am of May 6 and third extension from 6am on May 6 to 6am of May 13.

