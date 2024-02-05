 ‘I am Hemant Soren Part 2’, declares CM Champai Soren during J'khand floor test - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Ranchi / ‘I am Hemant Soren Part 2’, declares CM Champai Soren during J'khand floor test

‘I am Hemant Soren Part 2’, declares CM Champai Soren during J'khand floor test

ByAryan Prakash
Feb 05, 2024 12:57 PM IST

Champai Soren-led JMM-Congress coalition government faces floor test days after swearing-in.

Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of using central agencies to ‘frame’ his predecessor Hemant Soren in false cases.

"Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house," Soren said during the floor test debate in the Jharkhand assembly.

Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren speaks in assembly during trust vote.
Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren speaks in assembly during trust vote.

“I proudly say that I am part-2 of Hemant Soren...,” the 67-year-old leader, sworn-in as chief minister last week, said.

ALSO READ: Hemant Soren accuses Jharkhand governor of being involved in his arrest

“BJP tried to destabilise a democratically elected Jharkhand government,” the chief minister said in the assembly during the proceedings, also attended by ex-CM Hemant Soren.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Soren, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate as part of its money laundering probe into a land scam in Jharkhand, was brought to the assembly after being granted permission to attend the proceedings.

Soren represents the Barhait Assembly constituency in Sahibganj district.

The newly formed Champai Soren-led coalition government is scheduled to seek a trust vote.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test.

"The floor test will be done. We have, not less than 47," JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya told ANI ahead of the floor test.

Hemant Soren is currently in five-day ED custody after being arrested by the central agency. The ED has accused the JMM executive president of being a key beneficiary in the alleged land-related irregularities in Ranchi. The agency has alleged that a network of brokers and businessmen worked over the years to create fake deeds of landed parcels by forging records in the registrar offices and further selling them off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On