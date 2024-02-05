Jharkhand LIVE: Champai Soren government to face floor test at 11 am

Jharkhand LIVE: With the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition MLAs returning to Ranchi from Hyderabad, attention now turns to the upcoming floor test in the Jharkhand assembly, set to commence at 11 am on Monday. Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren being taken to custody by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. (PTI)

Champai Soren, who assumed the role of chief minister following Hemant Soren's arrest, will seek to demonstrate his majority in the Assembly. Former chief minister Hemant Soren is expected to be released from jail to participate in the voting process.

The Jharkhand Assembly, comprising 81 seats, has a majority mark of 41. The JMM-led coalition holds a comfortable majority with 48 MLAs, including 29 from JMM, 17 from Congress, and one each from RJD and CPI(ML). However, not all MLAs may participate in the floor test. The NDA has 29 MLAs, with BJP holding 26 seats and AJSU having 3. The remaining 3 seats belong to Independents and others.

The coalition MLAs were taken to Hyderabad to prevent any potential poaching attempts by the BJP. They spent the weekend at Leonia Resort under tight security, inaccessible to outsiders and other guests of the resort.