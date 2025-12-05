Jharkhand governor seeks state govt response on two education bills

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has sought a response from the state government on objections raised by different stakeholders against the Jharkhand State University Bill, 2025, and the Jharkhand Coaching Centre (Control & Regulations) Bill, 2025, passed by the assembly during the monsoon session in August, people aware of the development said on Friday. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar is yet to approve the two bills in question. (@HemantSorenJMM X)

While the State University Bill proposes to transfer the power to appoint vice chancellors (VCs), pro-VCs and financial advisors in state universities from the governor to the state government, the second bill aims to regulate private coaching centres in terms of mandatory registration and safeguards to protect the interests of students enrolled in such institutions. Both bills await the governor’s approval.

The Opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has described the University Bill as “an attempt to weaken the powers of Raj Bhavan (now Lok Bhavan)”, while coaching industry representatives have termed certain clauses of the second Bill as “arbitrary”.

“Several stakeholders, including political parties and people associated with the coaching business, approached the governor and submitted memorandums listing their concerns. Before taking a final call on the next course of action, the governor has referred all such memorandums to the state government for its response. Any further action will be taken accordingly,” an official aware of the development said.

Meanwhile, the state higher and technical education minister Sudivya Kumar underlined that the bills have been enacted in the interest and welfare of students.

When asked in the assembly about the governor’s reference to the two Bills, Kumar said, “It is the constitutional prerogative of the governor to review any bill. However, we need to underline that this government is least concerned about people who might be affected by this legislation. What is important for us is the betterment of students. Their interest and safeguards are at the core of these two bills.”