Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand Guv, CM hail gold winner Chopra
ranchi news

Jharkhand Guv, CM hail gold winner Chopra

He has left countryman filled with joy by winning gold at Tokyo Olympics with his talent and splendid performance. The country is proud of his historic achievement, says Governor Ramesh Bais
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he created history by winning India’s first gold medal Tokyo Olympics. (REUTERS)

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he created history by winning India’s first gold medal Tokyo Olympics.

Governor Ramesh Bais said country was proud of his achievement. “He has left countryman filled with joy by winning gold at Tokyo Olympics with his talent and splendid performance. The country is proud of his historic achievement,” Bais said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhawan.

Joining him, chief minister Hemant Soren said people were proud of his achievement. “My heartiest congratulations to #NeerajChopra for his remarkable feat, his golden throw in #Tokyo2020 Javelin event, bringing India the first ever Olympics Gold Medal in Track And Field events. We all are proud of his momentous achievement.(sic.),” Soren said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP