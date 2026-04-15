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Jharkhand HC summons DGP, SP in Bokaro girl missing case

Jharkhand HC summons DGP, SP in Bokaro girl missing case

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 10:01 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday took serious note of the skeleton of a female found in Bokaro in connection with the missing girl case and summoned the DGP, Bokaro SP, forensic science laboratory director, and the special investigating team constituted to locate the victim to appear in person on April 16.

Jharkhand HC summons DGP, SP in Bokaro girl missing case

The court of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad was informed by the counsel of the petitioner, Rekha Devi, whose 18-year-old daughter has been missing since July last year, that the skeleton of a female recovered by the Bokaro police does not belong to the missing victim.

The court queried the government as to whether a DNA test has been done on the skeleton with that of Rekha Devi and her spouse.

The court expressed annoyance at the fact that, despite the skeleton having been recovered a couple of days ago, no DNA test or samples have been taken.

The court observed that had the sample been collected earlier, the result could have been determined within a couple of hours, but for no reason, the whole process is being delayed, the judges said.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand HC summons DGP, SP in Bokaro girl missing case
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand HC summons DGP, SP in Bokaro girl missing case
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