Jharkhand: Latehar headquarters hot spot; 6 deaths in two days

Alerting residents of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection, the Latehar district administration asked people to isolate themselves in their homes till normalcy is restored.
By Vishal Sharma
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 02:46 PM IST
An elderly person being administered the Covid-19 vaccine in Jharkhand. (File Photo / HT)

Six persons died of Covid-19 in the past two days in Latehar district even as the district headquarter town turned into a hot spot with more than 400 active cases as on Monday.

Alerting residents of the infection, the district administration asked people to isolate themselves in their homes till normalcy is restored. DC Abu Imran said, “The situation is really alarming. We have already identified certain hotspots in the district headquarter town. Residents of these areas have been asked to lock themselves inside their homes to break the infection chain.”

According to CS Dr. Santosh Kumar Srivastava, four patients at a Covid care center died during treatment by Sunday evening. The district logged 21 Covid-19 deaths so far. The number of active cases also increased to 1,287 Monday from less than 100 cases on April 7.

Forty hotspots identified in and around Latehar town contained more than 350 cases out of the total active cases. The case tally stood at 3,381 in the district.

jharkhand news ranchi news jharkhand covid-19 coronavirus vaccine coronavirus coronavirus updates covid-19 in india covid-19 pandemic
