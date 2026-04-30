The Jharkhand Mahila Congress on Thursday launched a ‘postcard campaign’ in the state, demanding the immediate implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which ensures 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament based on the current Lok Sabha strength of 543 seats. Jharkhand Mahila Congress launches postcard campaign for implementation of women’s quota

Launching the campaign at party’s state headquarters here, the party leaders said they have set a target for women to send 10,000 postcards addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting their demands.

“The campaign aims to press for the immediate implementation of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, 2023, based on the current Lok Sabha strength of 543 and to include women from the OBC category in this reservation,” Jharkhand Mahila Congress president Rama Khalkho said.

She said women presidents of all districts have been entrusted with the task of spreading awareness against the BJP’s alleged misinformation regarding the women’s reservation and ensuring postcards are sent to the PM from the block level.

“The party’s goal is to get 10 lakh women from across the country to send postcards addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing their demands. We have set a target of generating over 10,000 postcards from Jharkhand,” she added.

Khalkho said women leaders will hold divisional-level press conferences to clear the misinformation being spread by the BJP, and a massive dharna will be staged in front of Lok Bhavan on May 6.

Congress national secretary Amba Prasad, Jharkhand agriculture minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey and MLA Mamta Devi were also present during the press conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirkey said, “When the Women’s Reservation Bill was already passed in 2023, which bill was introduced in the special session in April? In fact, in the name of the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill, the BJP’s real intention was to pass the Delimitation Bill”.