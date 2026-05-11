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Jharkhand: Narcotics, illicit liquor worth over 2.5 cr seized, 7 held

Jharkhand: Narcotics, illicit liquor worth over ₹2.5 cr seized, 7 held

Published on: May 11, 2026 08:32 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, The Jharkhand Police seized narcotics and illicit liquor worth more than 2.54 crore and arrested seven persons in separate operations across five districts, officials said on Monday.

Jharkhand: Narcotics, illicit liquor worth over 2.5 cr seized, 7 held

The biggest haul was made in Khunti district, where police seized 1,388 kg of poppy husk valued at around 2.08 crore from a truck headed to Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The vehicle was intercepted during a checking drive near Bhalutoli village under Rania police station limits on Sunday following a tip-off, police said.

"As the driver spotted the police team, he abandoned the truck on the roadside and fled," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Christopher Kerketta said.

Police recovered the contraband packed in 69 sacks from the vehicle, which is registered in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. An FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway, he added.

In another operation in the district, police arrested two suspected inter-district drug peddlers from Ramgarh and seized 14.52 gm of brown sugar along with 55,000 in cash, Simaria SDPO Shubham Bhaushaheb said.

The crackdown comes days after Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed senior officials during a virtual meeting on May 6 to intensify action against narcotics networks and "break the supply chain of narcotic substances".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand: Narcotics, illicit liquor worth over 2.5 cr seized, 7 held
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand: Narcotics, illicit liquor worth over 2.5 cr seized, 7 held
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