Jharkhand: PM launches 24,000-cr schemes for vulnerable tribals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the ₹24,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM PVTG) Mission aimed at holistic development of around 28 lakh primitive tribals spread across 220 districts across the country, besides releasing ₹18,000 crore as part of the 15th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

PM Narendra Modi with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at the function in Khunti district on Wednesday. (PTI)

Launching the mission from Birsa College ground in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on the occasion of tribal icon Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary and the third “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas”, which also coincides with the Jharkhand foundation day, Modi also flagged off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, besides inaugurating and laying foundation of development projects worth ₹7,200 crores for Jharkhand.

The PM said his government was looking beyond the slogan of social justice. “I assure the women, youth and the poor that it is a guarantee that Modi’s guarantee would be delivered. Social justice is now a general term. Mood is now looking at Adivasi Nyay (justice for tribals). It was during the Vajpayee government that a separate ministry (for tribal welfare) was put in place. Today, the budget for that department has increased six-fold,” said Modi.

“Today, we are launching the PM Jan Man (PM PVTG) mission to reach out the last man standing amongst the most primitive of tribes. We have identified 75 PVTG across over 22,000 villages who are in lakhs. We would provide them everything required for their mainstreaming and pasting them fruits of development. Previous governments had collected all data. We aim to provide life to those numbers. We have dedicated ₹24,000 crore for it,” he said.

Officials said Under the PVTG mission, basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities will be provided to PVTG habitations, which are mostly remote, scattered and inaccessible.

On the occasion, Modi also released ₹18,000 crore as the 15th installment of PM Kisan scheme to more than eight crore beneficiary farmers across the country. Celebrating the third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the Prime Minister transferred the amount digitally with a click of remote.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is one of the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, which aims to support farmers in meeting their agricultural and other incidental needs. Under the scheme, a financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year is transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers through DBT in three equal instalments.

On the occasion on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the prime minister also launched Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to ensure saturation of flagship government schemes.

“The yatra would continue till January 26. Under the campaign, the government aims at visit each village of the country and ensure that all possible beneficiaries get their due,” said Modi.

Earlier in the day, the PM visited tribal icon Birsa Munda’s birthplace Ulihatu in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, and paid floral tributes to him on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas since 2021.

Modi, the first PM to visit Ulihatu, was accorded a warm welcome there. He was accompanied by chief minister Hemant Soren, Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda.

