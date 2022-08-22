Jharkhand police lodge FIR over fake Twitter handle of CM Hemant Soren’s wife
Many people started following the Twitter handle created in the name of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s wife thinking that it was a real account
The Ranchi police have registered a case and are looking for the handler of a fake Twitter account created in the name of Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, officials said on Monday.
The unverified account with profile picture of Kalpana Soren and Hemant Soren was created recently and has around 450 odd followers. The handle follows only the President of India.
The matter came to light after the posts, a few being politically loaded, from the Twitter handle @KalpanaSorenJMM, started going viral. However, the tweets have now been deleted. The Ranchi police have registered a case with Gonda police station on complaint from the CM House.
“We have registered an FIR with Gonda police station and the investigation is on. Thinking that it was a real handle, many people started following it. It is a technical issue so it might take some time to get to the source of the fake handle, but the handler will not be spared. We will arrest the person behind this soon,” said Ranchi senior superintendent of police, Kishor Kaushal.
Last year, chief minister Hemant Soren received a life threat through an e-mail. The person behind it was later arrested by the Ranchi police from Bengaluru.
