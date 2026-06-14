Ranchi, The Jharkhand police on Sunday announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of three children, who went missing from their homes in the Dhurwa area of Ranchi, officials said.

Jharkhand police offer ₹50,000 reward to trace 3 children missing since June 1

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The three children have been missing from Dhurwa for the past 14 days. An FIR regarding the missing twin brothers was lodged by their parents on June 1 at the Dhurwa police station.

"The three children went missing from their houses and have not yet been traced. We have announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information about them. Police received a clue regarding the presence of one of the twin brothers in Odisha's Puri district, and a team has been sent there to confirm it," Hatia DSP Neeraj Kumar told PTI.

He further said that several police stations are on alert, and police are also conducting raids at various locations to trace them.

Meanwhile, the reward amount from ₹1 lakh has been increased to ₹2.5 lakh for information on the whereabouts of an 18-month-old girl who went missing from her house in Khorha Colony within Sadar police station jurisdiction.

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{{^usCountry}} "We have decided to increase the reward amount from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh for information on her whereabouts. Search operations are still underway and police are analysing CCTV footage again in this case," Sadar DSP Sanjeev Besra said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have decided to increase the reward amount from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh for information on her whereabouts. Search operations are still underway and police are analysing CCTV footage again in this case," Sadar DSP Sanjeev Besra said. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim's parents are also being questioned if they have doubts about anybody, the officer said.

The toddler went missing since May 9. During search operations in the area, the police had recovered the two bones and flesh on May 12.

The remains were handed over to forensic officials for further examination.

"There is a possibility that the remains belong to the missing girl. However, the report is yet to come," Besra said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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