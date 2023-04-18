Sand mafia tries to run over officer in Jharkhand’s Khunti; Case registered

The Jharkhand police on Tuesday said that they have registered a case against alleged members of illegal sand traders who tried to hit a truck on the vehicle of Khunti sub divisional officer Aniket Sachan when he was chasing another sand-laden truck on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when the officer was conducting raids near Bala More under Karra police station in Khunti district on Sunday night. (Representative Image)

“Our officer was conducting a raid when a Hyva (transportation truck) did not stop and tried to hit his vehicle. The truck managed to flee then. But we have identified it. A case has been registered and action is being taken accordingly,” said Khunti deputy commissioner Shashi Ranjan.

On November 14 last year, a similar attempt was made by sand mafia against the circle officer and the sub divisional officer in Garhwa district. The circle officer chased down the truck and arrested the driver.