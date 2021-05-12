Jharkhand reports 103 more Covid-19 deaths, 4,365 fresh cases

Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 103 more Covid-19 deaths, raising the toll to 4,085, while the tally climbed to 2,96,895 with 4,365 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The mineral-rich state now has 54,533 active cases, and 2,38,277 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Ranchi district recorded the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 36, followed by East Singhbhum (14) and Dhanbad (10).

Four deaths each were reported from Lohardaga, Palamu and Ramgarh, while three fatalities each were registered in Garhwa, Giridih, Sarikela and West Singhbhum, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 74,77,648 samples have been tested in Jharkhand thus far, including 46,635 since Tuesday, it added.

