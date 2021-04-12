Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand reports 2,296 new Covid-19 cases, death toll crosses 1,200
Jharkhand reports 2,296 new Covid-19 cases, death toll crosses 1,200

Ranchi also recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths at 14, followed by four in East Singhbhum and one each in Dhanbad, Godda and Pakur districts.
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 03:45 PM IST
People queue up outside an inoculation centre for Covid-19 vaccine during Tika Utsav, at Ashok Nagar in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Sunday, April 11. (ANI)

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,39,384 on Monday as 2,296 more people tested positive for the infection, while 21 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,213, a health official said.

Ranchi reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases at 1,076, followed by East Singhbhum (362) and Dumka (128), he said.

The capital city also recorded the highest number of fatalities at 14, followed by four in East Singhbhum and one each in Dhanbad, Godda and Pakur districts, the official said.

The state now has 13,933 active cases, while 1,24,238 people have recovered from the disease to date.

The administration has tested 36,855 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

