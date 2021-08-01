Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jharkhand reports 32 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths
ranchi news

Jharkhand reports 32 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 5,128 in the state with two fresh fatalities due to the contagion reported from East Singhbhum and Bokaro, it said on Saturday.
PTI | , Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST
In the last 24 hours, a total of 50,954 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, the health department's bulletin said.(PTI file photo)

Jharkhand reported 32 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally to 3,47,137, a health department bulletin said.



Of the 32 new cases, Ranchi reported six cases followed by East Singhbhum (3).

Jharkhand currently has 260 active Covid-19 cases while 3,41,749 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state, it said.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 50,954 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, the bulletin added.

