Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand reports 63 fresh Covid-19 deaths, 5,741 new cases
ranchi news

Jharkhand reports 63 fresh Covid-19 deaths, 5,741 new cases

The new coronavirus cases included 1,364 from Ranchi, 810 from East Singhbhum, 448 from Ramgarh and 320 from Hazaribagh.
PTI | , Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 03:36 PM IST
An elderly person being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at Sadar Hospital in Dhanbad in Jharkhand. (HT file photo)

Jharkhand's Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,778 as the state reported 63 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Saturday.

Altogether, 5,741 new infections pushed the coronavirus caseload of the state to 1,90,692, it said.

Jharkhand now has 43,415 active cases, while 1,45,499 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 15 each were reported from Ranchi and East Singhbhum, seven from Koderma it said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new coronavirus cases included 1,364 from Ranchi, 810 from East Singhbhum, 448 from Ramgarh and 320 from Hazaribagh.

At least 42,523 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Jharkhand's Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,778 as the state reported 63 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Saturday.

Altogether, 5,741 new infections pushed the coronavirus caseload of the state to 1,90,692, it said.

Jharkhand now has 43,415 active cases, while 1,45,499 people have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 15 each were reported from Ranchi and East Singhbhum, seven from Koderma it said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new coronavirus cases included 1,364 from Ranchi, 810 from East Singhbhum, 448 from Ramgarh and 320 from Hazaribagh.

At least 42,523 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus updates ranchi
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP