Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand reports 9 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero death in last 24 hrs
ranchi news

Jharkhand reports 9 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero death in last 24 hrs

Published on Oct 10, 2021 01:16 PM IST
ANI | , Ranchi

Jharkhand reported nine fresh Covid-19 infections and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Saturday.

Ranchi added 4 fresh cases, followed by Khunti with 2 cases while East Singhbhum, Bokaro and Ramgarh each reported one case.

Following this, the total active cases in the state jumped to 3,48,334 including 112 active cases.

The death toll stood at 5,135 with a fatality rate of 1.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total recoveries reached 3,43,087 wherein 13 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is at 98.50 per cent. 

