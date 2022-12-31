Jharkhand tribal woman murder: Police recover missing human head from pond

The Sahibganj police in Jharkhand on Saturday recovered a human chopped head from a pond near Borio, which could be of the tribal woman allegedly killed by the husband and his family chopped into pieces earlier this month, officials said.

The woman identified as Rabika, 22, the second wife of Dildar Ansari, 25, was allegedly killed and her body chopped on the intervening night of December 16-17. Following the investigation, police arrested Ansari and his nine other family members in connection with the crime on December 18.

Investigation revealed that the husband allegedly murdered Rabika over a personal dispute and a search operation was launched to locate the remaining missing body parts.

Police said Rabika’s body parts were recovered over the past two days in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district and were identified by the victim’s family, while her head continued to be missing.

Jagannath Paan, officer-in-charge, Borio police station on Saturday said, “We recovered a human head from a pond. It appears to be of a woman as an earring has been found in one of the ears of the head.”

He said, however, it has not yet been confirmed, the head will be examined by the forensics to establish that it was of the 22-year-old Rabika as the police also found the dress she was wearing at the time of her disappearance from the nearby area.

Among the persons who are in judicial custody include Dildar, his parents, two brothers, sister and his first wife. Three persons, including two women who are also distantly related to Dildar, were also arrested.

