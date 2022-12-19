Home / India News / Man who chopped his wife into pieces in Jharkhand should be hanged, says BJP MP

Man who chopped his wife into pieces in Jharkhand should be hanged, says BJP MP

india news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 12:00 PM IST

The Jharkhand Police earlier detained the man accused in the case – the victim's husband, identified as 25-year-old Dildar Ansari. The body parts of his wife, 22-year-old Rabika Pahadin, were recovered near an Anganwadi Centre in Sahebganj.

Sahibganj: Forensic team members investigate the killing of a young tribal woman, in Sahibganj, Jharkhand. (PTI)
Sahibganj: Forensic team members investigate the killing of a young tribal woman, in Sahibganj, Jharkhand. (PTI)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Reacting to the gruesome killing of a 22-year-old tribal woman in Jharkhand, BJP MP Sanjay Seth on Monday called it an "inhuman act" and said that the accused should be hanged. The BJP leader's remarks came a day after the woman's body was found chopped into several pieces in Sahebganj district – a crime resonating with that of Delhi's Shraddha Walkar murder case. A total of 12 body parts were said to have been recovered. “This is an extremely inhuman act. Killing a primitive tribe Paharia girl and cutting her body in pieces is extreme cruelty. The accused should be hanged till death by handing over the case to a fast-track court,” Sanjay Seth said, as reported by news agency ANI.

In a tweet, accusing the Hemant Soren-led government, Seth said, “The killing of the Paharia tribe girl in Sahibganj by Dildar Ansari with an electric saw is an example of the state government's appeasement politics. It is surprising that the Mombati (candle) gang is completely silent on this issue. Silent on murder.” His tweet was a tacit jibe at those taking out candle-light vigils against such crimes.

Earlier on Sunday, the Jharkhand Police detained the accused – the victim's husband, identified as 25-year-old Dildar Ansari– after the body parts of his wife, 22-year-old Rabika Pahadin, were recovered near an Anganwadi Centre in Momintola under Borio police station in Sahibganj district, officials informed.

The probe revealed that the husband allegedly murdered her over a personal dispute. A search is underway to locate the remaining missing body parts, added the police.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand
jharkhand

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out