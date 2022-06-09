Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand: Villagers set on fire two alleged rapists, one dies
ranchi news

Jharkhand: Villagers set on fire two alleged rapists, one dies

The duo, identified as Sunil Oraon and Ashish Oraon, were allegedly picked from their home and beaten before being set on fire along with their two-wheeler
The girl said she was picked by the duo when she was returning from a marriage function at a relative’s place. (Picture for representation)
The girl said she was picked by the duo when she was returning from a marriage function at a relative’s place. (Picture for representation)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 09:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi

One person died while another is battling for life after they were set on fire on Wednesday night by locals for allegedly raping a minor girl from their own village in Gumla district, officials said on Thursday.

The duo, identified as Sunil Oraon and Ashish Oraon, were allegedly picked from their home and beaten before being set on fire along with their two-wheeler. The incident happened between 9-10 pm on Wednesday, said Manish Chandra, deputy superintendent of police, Gumla.

“As per initial investigation, a minor girl was allegedly raped by Sunil and Ashish before she was dropped home by the duo. The girl and the accused are from the same village. Later, enraged family members of the girl and a few other villagers brought the two boys from home for a panchayat. They were beaten and then set on fire,” said Chandra.

While Sunil died of burn injuries during treatment, Ashish is currently under treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, the girl said she was picked by the duo when she was returning from a marriage function at a relative’s place. “I know the two boys but had no idea they would do such a crime. They raped me in jungle area and threatened to kill me,” she alleged.

Chandra said the girl has filed complaint with Sadar police station alleging rape. “We are probing the case from all angles. We are also looking for people behind the murder who are currently only the run,” said Chandra, who was camping in the village, which remained tense.

Demanding capital punishment for those behind the murder, Angad Manjhi, brother of deceased Sunil Oraon, said the government should compensate the family as well. “Around a dozen persons had picked Sunil in an SUV. They were carrying swords and knifes. They beat and attacked Sunil and Ashish before pouring either petrol or kerosene and setting them on fire. This is a case of mob lynching so we demand strictest possible punishment,” Manjhi told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out