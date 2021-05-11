Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand's Covid-19 caseload nearing 293,000; 6,187 new cases added
Jharkhand's Covid-19 caseload nearing 293,000; 6,187 new cases added

According to the bulletin, the recovery rate stands at 78.84 per cent as against the national average of 82.40 per cent.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Altogether, 7,424,936 samples have been tested in the state so far, including 1,00,724 since Monday, the bulletin added.(File photo)

Jharkhand on Tuesday reported 129 fresh fatalities, pushing the toll to 3,982, while 6,187 new cases raised the tally to 292,530, the health department said in its bulletin.

Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 57,902, it said.

Ranchi district recorded the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 35, followed by East Singhbhum at 16 and Giridih at 11. Nine deaths were reported from Dhanbad, eight in Bokaro, five in Jamtara.

As many as 2,30,646 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

According to the bulletin, the recovery rate stands at 78.84 per cent as against the national average of 82.40 per cent.

Similarly, the mortality rate touched 1.36 per cent as against the national average of 1.10 per cent.

Altogether, 7,424,936 samples have been tested in the state so far, including 1,00,724 since Monday, the bulletin added.

