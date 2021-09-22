J’khand: After its discontinuation in 2014, CM relaunches dhoti-saree scheme

Jharkhand chief minister (CM) Hemant Soren on Wednesday relaunched an ambitious scheme to provide dhoti and saree, a part of traditional Indian clothing, to the poor for just ₹10. The scheme will benefit over 57 lakh families covered under the Food Security Act in the state.

The scheme was first launched in 2014 when Soren was in power. However, it was soon discontinued when BJP’s Raghubar Das became the CM the same year.

Under the scheme, each ration card-holding family would be given a set of dhoti/lungi and saree for ₹10 twice a year. The scheme will be implemented by the civil and food supplies department, that also overseas the implementation of Food Security Act.

“In 2014, we had launched this scheme when I became the CM. However, the subsequent government discontinued it (scheme), which was basically aimed at helping the poor. Besides filling the belly of the poor (through the public distribution system), we are now also providing clothing to them. We have made a provision of ₹500 crore for the scheme,” said the CM, while launching the scheme from Dumka in the tribal-dominated Santhal Parganas, the traditional stronghold of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The political significance of the ambitious scheme was viable with the presence of political heavyweights of the state at the event. Those in attendance included JMM patriarch and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren, his younger son and Dumka legislator Basant Soren, finance minister Rameshwar Oraon, agriculture minister Badal Patralekh, besides other elected representatives.

Similar events were held in other districts for distribution of the entitlement to beneficiaries.

To begin with, 57.17 lakh ration card holders in the state would be benefitted under the scheme. Finance minister Oraon, who also holds the charge of the civil and supplies department, said more people would be brought under the scheme eventually.

“We are adding 15 lakh more people, who were left out of the public distribution system in the state, and providing them green cards. Around 4 lakh persons have already been given green cards. With the CM’s approval, we would include them in the scheme within the coming 2-3 months,” said Oraon.