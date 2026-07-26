Deoghar/Dumka Jul 26 High-tech security arrangements, including deployment of AI-based drones, face recognition cameras and 11,500 police personnel, will be made for the month-long 'Shravani' fairs in Jharkhand's Deoghar and Dumka districts, officials said on Sunday.

J'khand: AI-based drones, cameras, 11,500 police personnel to be deployed for 'Shravani' fairs

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The fairs, which witness the footfalls of 35-40 lakh people every year, will begin on July 30, they said.

Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the country and abroad visit Deoghar during the'Shravan' month and offer prayers at the famous Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple. They also pay obeisance to the Baba Basukinath Dham in Dumka.

Around 11,500 police personnel are being deployed to ensure the safety and security of devotees and to conduct the month-long state Shravani Mela smoothly, they said.

"We have set up 100 outposts in and around Deoghar city. Thousands of CCTV cameras have been installed. AI-based drone surveillance will be used to strengthen aerial security. AI-based face recognition cameras have also been installed in and around the temple," Deoghar SP Praveen Pushkar told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said more than 1,200 security forces are being deployed in and around the Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said more than 1,200 security forces are being deployed in and around the Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple. {{/usCountry}}

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"We are ensuring hi-tech security arrangements through AI-integrated equipment. An AI-based integrated mela control room has been set up. A chatbot for information, feedback and helpline, an AI-based Traffic Management System, and high-Quality ANPR cameras at various locations have been installed," he said.

Three companies of the Central Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, two teams of Jharkhand Jaguar and its bomb detection and disposal squad have been called to make the security arrangements foolproof.

National Disaster Response Force teams will be deployed at the Shivganga pond, the SP said.

Preparations for the successful and well-organised conduct of the fair at the Basukinath Dham are also in the final stage.

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Instructions have been given to all departments to complete tasks before the fair commences, Dumka Deputy Commissioner DC Abhijeet Sinha said.

"Comprehensive arrangements are being ensured for health, drinking water, electricity, sanitation, security, CCTV and drone surveillance, a lost-and-found centre, and other facilities for smooth darshan of Baba Basukinath," he said.

On Saturday, state Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar chaired a high-level review meeting and assessed the ongoing preparations for the fairs.

He directed the officials to complete pending works by July 28.

"The month-long state Shravani Mela-2026, scheduled from July 30, will be organised with pomp and gaiety. All preparations in the entire mela area and all facilities for the devotees must be fully completed by July 28," Kumar said in a statement.

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To ensure the convenience and safety of devotees during the fairs, out-of-turn darshan for VIP and VVIPs will remain completely banned, he said.

On July 29, a review of the facilities available in Deoghar and Dumka will be conducted again, the minister said.

Two states - Jharkhand and Bihar - work in close coordination to make the events a success, another official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.