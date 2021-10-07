Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / J’khand Cong contingent makes U-turn after being stopped at UP border
ranchi news

J’khand Cong contingent makes U-turn after being stopped at UP border

Attacking the UP government, that had barricades put up at the border it shares with Jharkhand, the state unit chief said they were stopped despite informing the UP government of its plans
Workers and leaders of the Jharkhand Congress led by state unit chief Rajesh Thakur were denied entry into UP, leading to a six-hour-long sit-in protest at Wyndhmganj-Garhwa border in the wee hours of Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 09:21 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi

Workers and leaders of the Jharkhand Congress led by state unit chief Rajesh Thakur, who had left for violence-hit Lakhimpur-Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, were denied entry into the state, leading to a six-hour-long sit-in protest at Wyndhmganj-Garhwa border in the wee hours of Thursday.

However, the UP administration did not budge and the Congress contingent, comprising ministers Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh, returned to capital city Ranchi on Thursday morning.

Atleast eight people were recently killed in Lakhimpur-Kheri allegedly after a car belonging to Union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni mowed them down during a farmers’ protest.

Attacking the UP government, that had barricades put up at the border it shares with Jharkhand, the state unit chief said they were stopped despite informing the UP government of its plans. “We were going to Lakhimpur-Kheri to support the farmers and strengthen the protest being led by our leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. The UP government did not allow us entry despite the fact that two state ministers were part of the contingent, and we had informed the state government on Wednesday itself of our plans. Besides, the policemen at the border had no clue as to what to do and why they were stopping us,” said Thakur.

RELATED STORIES

He attacked the UP government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath of “subverting democracy by force”.

“The Yogi government and the BJP wants to subvert democracy by using brute force of police, but we will not budge. We will chalk out our plans again and reach Lucknow and Lakhimpur whenever required,” Thakur said.

Reacting to the same, the BJP had on Wednesday described it as “political tourism” of the Congress ministers.

“Agriculture minister Badal Patralekh is very concerned about farmers in UP, but he is least bothered about pending dues to farmers against paddy procurement and black marketing of fertilisers in the state ,” said Jharkhand BJP general secretary Aditya Sahu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jharkhand Congress workers led by chief Rajesh Thakur leave for Lakhimpur Kheri

‘First preference for those who voted for me’: BJP’s Dhanbad MLA sets up a row

Latehar: Wife of man killed in ‘encounter’ seeks FIR against security personnel

Taking legal opinion on new TAC rules: J’khand Guv
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP