J’khand: CRPF jawan among 3 held for supplying ammo to Maoists

Three persons, including a CRPF jawan, were arrested by Jharkhand’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS) for allegedly supplying ammunition to outlawed CPI (Maoists) and organising criminal gangs in the state, police said on Tuesday.

The three arrested persons include 29-year-old Avinash Kumar, currently posted with CRPF 18 BN stationed in Pulwama, besides his two associates, Rishi Kumar (49) and Pankaj Kumar Singh (48), police said.

Prashant Anand, superintendent of police (SP), ATS, said while Avinash and Rishi were arrested from Patna and Gaya in Bihar with the help of state police, Pankaj Singh was arrested from Ranchi. Based on their information, police have recovered 450 ammunition of 5.6mm, which is used in Insas rifles.

“We are verifying the source of these ammunitions, including if they have been pilfered from stock meant for any security force. Avinash had joined the CRPF in 2011 and was posted in Pulwama since 2017. However, he had been absent from duty for the past four months. We are verifying whether he has been absent due to any misconduct there,” Anand said.

While all three accused belong to Bihar, Pankaj currently lives in the Bhuli area in Dhanbad. On whether they had any terror links, the officer said they are yet to establish anything on that front.

“Prima facie, it appears the gang is in the trade to make quick money. They have confessed to having supplied over 1000 rounds in the past as well. They were in touch with the gangsters in jail using social media platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram,” said Anand.

