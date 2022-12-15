J’khand edu minister gets life threat via speed post

RANCHI: State education minister Jagarnath Mahto has received a life threat through speed post from unidentified persons who have threatened to kill the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, people aware of the development said on Thursday.

A close aide of the minister said three separate letters have been received at the residence of the minister in Bokaro in the past two days.

“The minister has informed the Bokaro Superintendent of Police (SP) verbally about the letter. The content of the letters is almost similar which have allegedly been written by people from UP, Bihar, and MP. The letter says they are against the minister, JMM leaders Shibu Soren, Hemant Soren, and have threatened to withdraw the 1932-based domicile policy or face consequences,” a close aide of the minister said.

The letter also says that the authors belonging to the general category working with aided inter and degrees colleges in the state and have demanded an increase in their honorarium.

Bokaro SP Chandan Jha said while the security of the minister has been tightened, they are conducting a probe to identify the source of the letter.

“There is no issue of security of the minister but we still have needed it up. On the investigation part, we are proving to get to the source of the letter. It has been established that these letters were posted from Hazaribagh. We would take appropriate action once we get to the source,” Jha said.

The Hemant Soren government has recently passed a law to make land records of 1932 and before as the basis to determine domicile of the state and Jagarnath Mahto has been one of the most vocal votaries of it. The bill cleared by the assembly would be sent to the Centre for including it in the ninth schedule of the Constitution. It would come into force only after it is included in the ninth schedule.