J’khand HC directs CS to appoint Lokayukta in 6 weeks

Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to complete the appointment of the Lokayukta within six weeks. Jharkhand High Court, Ranchi (HT FILE)

An advocate close to the matter said the court set a strict six-week deadline for the appointment. A division bench headed by Chief Justice MS.Sonak gave the direction while hearing a PIL by Advocates’ Association.

“Apart from setting a strict six-week deadline, the court also took a firm stance on vacancies in other constitutional and statutory bodies, including the State Human Rights Commission, State Information Commission, and Women’s Commission. For the other commissions, the state has been ordered to file a detailed status report within four weeks,” the advocate said.

Advocate general Rajeev Ranjan could not be reached for his comment.

Petitioner’s advocate Abhay Mishra said,”The direction was given in terms of undertaking given by the advocate general,” Mishra said.

The Jharkhand HC order, a copy of which is available with Hindustan Times, says, “The learned Advocate General states that expeditious steps are being taken for the appointment of Lokayukta under the provisions of the Jharkhand Lokayukta Act, 2001. Learned Advocate General further makes a statement that the Lokayukta will be appointed within six weeks from today after following all due procedures prescribed under the law. The above statement is accepted as a statement made on behalf of the State to this Court. The State and all other concerned are directed to take effective steps consistent with these statements.”

The HC directed the chief secretary to file compliance on the next date of hearing on March 17.

“The learned Senior Counsel for the petitioner points out that for the last four years, the position of Lokayukta has remained vacant. A compliance report must be filed by the Chief Secretary of the State before the next date,” the order reads.

“Insofar as the issue of appointment of the State Chief Information Commissioner and other Members of the Information Commission is concerned, we are informed that the matter is pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The learned Advocate General states that the order made by the Hon’ble Supreme Court will be complied with,” the order further reads.

On the matter of appointment of chief and members of Jharkhand Education Tribunal and Women’s Commission and State Human Right Commission, the court directed to file an affidavit within four weeks.

“Insofar as issues of appointments of the Chairperson and other members of Jharkhand Educational Tribunal; the Chairperson and other Members of the Women’s Commission; the Chairperson and other Members of the State Human Right Commission are concerned, the learned Advocate General states that an affidavit will be filed within four weeks indicating the timeline within which the vacancies would be filled up,” the order reads.