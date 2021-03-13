Home / Cities / Ranchi News / JMM backing TMC in WB is different; alliances are state specific: J'khand Cong
JMM backing TMC in WB is different; alliances are state specific: J'khand Cong

In 2019, a coalition between the JMM, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had formed the government in Jharkhand. But in the upcoming elections in West Bengal, the Congress campaigning against the TMC.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:12 PM IST
"Mamata Banerjee has to be brought back to defeat the communal forces," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had said. (PTI file photo)

Though Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is an ally of Congress in Jharkhand while it is backing Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, but both would not have any clash of interest and alliances are state-specific, said Rameshwar Oraon, Jharkhand Congress President and Finance Minister on Friday.

This comes after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced his support for TMC in West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee has to be brought back to defeat the communal forces," Soren had said.

In 2019, a coalition between the JMM, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had formed the government in Jharkhand. But in the upcoming elections in West Bengal, the Congress campaigning against the TMC.

"Our alliance is only for Jharkhand. Things get different as the states change. There is an alliance in Jharkhand and we are not fighting there; so it is different. Alliances are state-specific," Oraon told ANI.

Meanwhile, JMM General Secretary and Minister Mithilesh Thakur spoke in support of the TMC supremo.

"The election is not only fought directly but also indirectly. We are fighting this election indirectly by supporting Mamata Didi," he said.

This comes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections set to be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

