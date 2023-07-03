JMM calls meeting today to discuss 2024 LS polls

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has called a meeting of its central committee and elected representatives on Tuesday during the party leadership is expected to discuss its strategy as national elections draw closer.

Baby Devi, wife of former Jharkhand minister late Jagarnath Mahto, was sworn in as the 11th member of the Hemant Soren government in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI)

The meeting, called by party president Shibu Soren in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, would also be attended party MPs and MLAs, besides district unit presidents, party functionaries said.

“The meeting has nothing to do about what has happened in Maharashtra. It was called well before this incident. However, the party leadership would deliberate about the existing political scenario in the country and strategise about the Lok Sabha elections. We also have Dumri assembly bypoll round the corner,” said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey.

The date for Dumri assembly bypoll is still to be announced. The seat fell vacant due to death of education minister Jagarnath Mahto on April 9. His wife Baby Devi was sworn in as minister on Monday.

JMM is the lead partner in the Hemant Soren-led alliance government, with Congress and RJD as constituents.

However, in 2019, Congress had got nine of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in seat sharing formula, while the JMM contested four seats and RJD one. Congress had allotted two seats from its quota to the then JMV (P) headed by Babulal Marandi.

Though the BJP and its ally AJSU party managed to win 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress wants to repeat the formula in 2024.

JMM insiders said that besides taking feedback from the ground, the top party leaders are likely to direct the cadre to take the message of the work done by the Hemant Soren government to people.

“We need to match the narrative setting by the BJP and countering them on the ground. Also, the central agencies have been active in the state. Like other non-BJP states, Jharkhand is also being targeted by the BJP and central government. We need to be battle ready by all means,” a JMM leader said.