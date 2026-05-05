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JMM fails to open an account on electoral debut in Assam

JMM failed to win seats in Assam despite campaigning for tea tribes. They received 1.5% of votes, aiming to establish their political presence.

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:04 am IST
By Vishal Kant, Ranchi
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The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) failed to win any seat on its electoral debut in Assam where the Hemant Soren-led party fielded candidates on 16 assembly seats, aiming for support from the tea tribes who migrated from Jharkhand and other parts to the northeastern state during the British period.

JMM fails to open an account on electoral debut in Assam

Chief minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren campaigned extensively in Assam, raising issues concerning the tea tribes, including granting scheduled tribe status to the community, which currently makes up around 17% of Assam’s total population (Census 2011).

Tea-tribes as they are called in Assam are a community of workers or families of former workers in tea gardens spread across most districts of Upper Assam. The workers were brought by British tea planters from West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and present Jharkhand in several phases from the mid-19th and mid-20th centuries.

Defending the party’s decision to make its electoral debut in Assam and the outcome, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said the party had established its ‘political footprint’ in Assam and would build upon it in the future.

“We have seen the gundaraj of the TMC during the last 15 years of its rule. Our party led by the PM and the home minister stood behind the people of the state. The PM promised to end the hooliganism of the TMC in West Bengal. People trust the PM and they responded with a thumping win for the BJP,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Kant

Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure.

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Home / Cities / Ranchi / JMM fails to open an account on electoral debut in Assam
Home / Cities / Ranchi / JMM fails to open an account on electoral debut in Assam
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