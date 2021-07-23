‘Justice for Stan Swamy’: Supporters form human chain

Activists and supporters formed human chain at the arterial Albert Ekka chowk here on Friday in protest against the alleged injustice meted out to Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, who died at Mumbai hospital in judicial custody earlier this month.

Despite heavy rains, people stood together with placards, raising their voice in favour of the 84-year-old tribal rights’ activist, who was arrested last year by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with Bhima Koregaon case.

“The event was part of the national campaign, called by more than 100 organisations, against institutional murder of Father Stan Swamy, draconian laws like UAPA and growing attacks on the right to dissent. Several organisations are spearheading the campaign in Jharkhand,” said Siraj Dutta, an activist and one of the protest organisers.

At the protest, activists also prepared a letter that will be submitted to Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on Saturday, demanding justice for Father Stan Swamy, repealing UAPA, sedition act and other draconian laws, releasing all political prisoners, restoring the Right to Bail, accountability for filing false cases and compensation to such victims.

The activists also demanded that the Jharkhand government immediately withdraw all pathalgadi cases against Stan Swamy and others, and the state government should stop usage of UAPA and sedition act and end police repression, said Siraj.