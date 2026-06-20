Union minister for power, housing, and urban affairs Manohar Lal examined issues pertaining to the power industry and urban development plans for Jharkhand on Friday at a city hotel.

Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT Photo)

The Union minister began the discussion by outlining the main areas that the state engineering department might address with a thorough action plan. The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), resource sufficiency, transmission infrastructure planning to satisfy future electricity demand, and the operational and financial parameters of the DISCOMs were also reviewed.

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Those present during the meeting included state urban development and housing department minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu, besides senior officials from the state and Union government.

He called on the state to take coordinated action to reduce the significant aggregate technical and commercial losses (AT&C) and average cost of supply-average revenue realised gap (ACS-ARR gap) to sustainable levels. In addition, he requested that the state work toward reorganising the state DISCOM’s debt obligations.

He highlighted the need for timely clearance of outstanding government department dues and urged the State to put in place a robust mechanism for regular settlement, with particular focus on prepaid conversion of meters installed with Government consumers and establishments by August 31 this year.

Also, it was discussed to saturate the installation of smart meters for high-load consumers, including commercial and industrial consumers by August 31, 2026, and to expedite the installation for other categories of consumers.

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{{^usCountry}} The Union minister further reviewed the status of resource adequacy and intra-State Transmission planning to meet the growing demand. He also reviewed the progress of on-grid electrification for Tribal households under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) and asked the State to expedite the pace of implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Union minister further reviewed the status of resource adequacy and intra-State Transmission planning to meet the growing demand. He also reviewed the progress of on-grid electrification for Tribal households under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) and asked the State to expedite the pace of implementation. {{/usCountry}}

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Regarding progress under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, the State was urged to accelerate implementation and meet targets under both schemes. It was also advised to prioritize saturating rooftop installation on State Government buildings, which would help reduce the financial burden on the State budget due to reduced power demand from the grid. Union minister assured the continued support and cooperation of the Government of India in the overall development of the State.

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Union Minister Lal, along with state minister Sonu, briefed the media regarding the discussion that took place in the meeting.

State minister Sonu asked the Union minister during the meeting to pay proper attention to Jharkhand, considering its special geopolitical demands. He asked the minister to formulate a plan after surveying the state. He also discussed distributing power by creating a joint venture of Damodar Valley Corporation and Jharkhand Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL).