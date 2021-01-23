Lalu Prasad’s condition is stable, say doctors; family visits him in Ranchi

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav, and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, met incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, who is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Friday night.

Lalu Prasad had complained of congestion in chest on Thursday evening, following which he was being monitored by top doctors of the institute. Prasad, who is serving prison terms in fodder scam cases, has been under treatment at RIMS since December 2017.

Speaking to reporters around midnight after meeting his father, Tejashwi Yadav said the family was worried about his health condition.

"We will have clarity only after all diagnostic reports are available. But he is over 70 years of age and is suffering from several diseases including diabetes, heart ailment and reduced kidney function. Due to his complaint of congestion in chest, we were worried about Corona. We have come to know that water might have entered his lungs, which is a cause of worry," Tejashwi said, while replying to queries if Lalu Prasad will be shifted for better treatment.

Tejashwi, along with his mother Rabri Devi and brother Tej Pratap, arrived in Ranchi by flight late Friday evening, while his elder sister Misa Bharti had arrived here separately on Friday afternoon and met her father during the day.

RIMS authorities said on Friday that Prasad’s condition was stable.

"His condition is stable. Most of his test reports are normal. He had developed symptoms of pneumonia for which meditation is being administered. Covid-19 has been ruled out with both antigen and RT-PCR tests being negative," RIMS director Dr Kameshwar Prasad told reporters after visiting Prasad at the paying ward of the hospital.

The RIMS director added they had also approached specialists at AIIMS, Delhi, who vetted the treatment being given to Prasad for the identified infection in his lungs.