Lalu Prasad Yadav's hearing on bail plea postponed by a week

Prasad's lawyer Kapil Sibal appearing through video- conferencing argued that the central probe agency was deliberately delaying the matter as it wanted to keep his client in the jail "due to political reasons."
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav goes for a test at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital, in Ranchi in this file photo from Jan 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred by a week the hearing in bail petition of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasadin a fodder scam case. The bail prayer in the Dumka treasury casewas postponed for April 16 by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh after the CBI sought time to file its reply on the matter.

Prasad's lawyer Kapil Sibal appearing through video- conferencing argued that the central probe agency was deliberately delaying the matter as it wanted to keep his client in the jail "due to political reasons." Accepting CBI counsel plea for more time, the court directed it to submit its counter-affidavit on the matter in the next three days and put the matter for hearing on April 16. The case relates to illegal withdrawal of 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in 90s in Bihar.

Prasad continues to remain in jail pending bail in the Dumka treasury case. He has already acquired bail in three other cases of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam. Prasad is presently recuperating at AIIMS New Delhi where he was airlifted in January last. Devashri Mandal had filed Prasad's bail application in the High Court saying that the RJD chief has completed half of the sentence in the case so he should be allowed bail. The plea also cited poor health condition of septuagenarian Prasad. On February 19 last, the court had rejected bail to Prasad as he had falled short by 17 days to complete half of his sentencing. After completing the said period in jail, Prasad once again sought bail in the court.

