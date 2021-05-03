Light rains, winds bring respite, likely to continue till May 9

Light rains coupled with moderate winds on Monday afternoon brought respite from the prevailing warm weather condition in the state, that will most likely be experiencing similar weather conditions till May 9, according to weather officials.

Deputy director at Ranchi centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Abhishek Anand, said, “Due to interaction of westerly and easterly winds, Jharkhand’s weather took a turn on Monday. The weather pattern is likely to remain the same till May 8-9.”

Ranchi on Monday recorded the maximum temperature at 35.2 degrees, around two degrees below the normal temperature. Even though the rainfall was scanty at 1.4mm, it was enough to cool the city’s weather, officials said. Ranchi also recorded significant fall in night temperature at 20.7 degree Celsius on Sunday night, 2.1 degrees below the normal.

Anand said, “There is hardly any chance of heavy rains in the state due to lack of moisture. There is a system forming in Rajasthan, but winds coming from there carry limited amount of moisture. So, only light rain and winds are expected. Jharkhand can expect respite from the hot weather for at least a week.”

Most parts of the state experienced relief from warm weather. Jamshedpur recorded 5mm rainfall, that brought down the day mercury at 37.5 degree Celsius. Similarly, Daltonganj recorded the day temperature at 38 degree Celsius. However, the district registered a mere 0.2mm of rainfall.

Light rains coupled with moderate winds on Monday afternoon brought respite from the prevailing warm weather condition in the state, that will most likely be experiencing similar weather conditions till May 9, according to weather officials. Deputy director at Ranchi centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Abhishek Anand, said, “Due to interaction of westerly and easterly winds, Jharkhand’s weather took a turn on Monday. The weather pattern is likely to remain the same till May 8-9.” Ranchi on Monday recorded the maximum temperature at 35.2 degrees, around two degrees below the normal temperature. Even though the rainfall was scanty at 1.4mm, it was enough to cool the city’s weather, officials said. Ranchi also recorded significant fall in night temperature at 20.7 degree Celsius on Sunday night, 2.1 degrees below the normal. Anand said, “There is hardly any chance of heavy rains in the state due to lack of moisture. There is a system forming in Rajasthan, but winds coming from there carry limited amount of moisture. So, only light rain and winds are expected. Jharkhand can expect respite from the hot weather for at least a week.” Most parts of the state experienced relief from warm weather. Jamshedpur recorded 5mm rainfall, that brought down the day mercury at 37.5 degree Celsius. Similarly, Daltonganj recorded the day temperature at 38 degree Celsius. However, the district registered a mere 0.2mm of rainfall.