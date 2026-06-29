Rohit Oraon, son of former Jharkhand finance minister Rameshwar Oraon, failed to appear before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday for questioning regarding the ongoing liquor scam investigation. Instead, Oraon officially requested a three-week extension from the federal probe agency to gather the necessary financial and legal documents. Liquor scam: Former minister’s son Rohit Oraon skips ED summons

Oraon was scheduled to record his statement at the ED’s regional office. Explaining his absence, Oraon told the Hindustan Times that the short notice period combined with consecutive public holidays left him insufficient time to prepare his defence.

“I received the official summons letter on June 25 directing me to appear on June 29. Due to the intervening Muharram holiday and fourth Saturday, banks and government offices were closed, making it impossible for me to arrange the required documents in time,” Oraon said.

In addition to the logistical delays, Oraon highlighted a legal overlap as a primary reason for postponing the interrogation. He noted that the specific matter the probe agency was investigating was currently sub-judice and pending a decision before the ED Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Tribunal in New Delhi.

“A month after the ED raid on my premises in August 2023, I knocked on the door of the Appellate Tribunal for PMLA in New Delhi. The next hearing in the matter is on July 12. The ED wants me to produce all those documents which I produced in the tribunal. As the matter is sub-judice, I sought time to plan properly what to do,” Oraon said.

When asked about the time granted, Oraon said: “It will be clear within 2-3 days.”

The development comes as part of the ED’s widening crackdown on an alleged multi-crore liquor syndicate in Jharkhand. The investigation focuses on suspected money laundering, illegal syndication, and massive revenue losses to the state exchequer through manipulated liquor government tenders.

The ED has previously conducted multiple raids across Ranchi and neighbouring areas, including premises linked to senior bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen. Rohit Oraon’s father, Rameshwar Oraon, a veteran Congress leader, previously held the finance and food civil supplies portfolios in the Jharkhand cabinet, making the political stakes of this investigation exceptionally high.

The ED is currently reviewing Oraon’s formal request. The agency has not yet announced whether it will grant the requested three-week grace period or issue a fresh, immediate summons.