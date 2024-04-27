 Lok Sabha set to pluck out at least two J’khand MLAs - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha set to pluck out at least two J’khand MLAs

ByVishal Kant, Ranchi
Apr 27, 2024 10:03 PM IST

While fate of this dozen of MLAs would be determined on June 4, at least two of them are set to reach the Lok Sabha since two each in Hazaribag and Dumka are locked in a direct contest.

The strength of the 81-member Jharkhand assembly is set to reduce after the ongoing parliamentary elections in the country since a dozen MLAs from the state have joined the Lok Sabha fray in nine constituencies and four of them are locked in a direct contest — two each in Hazaribag and Dumka.

The strength of the 81-member Jharkhand assembly is set to reduce after the ongoing parliamentary elections in the country (HT Photo)
The strength of the 81-member Jharkhand assembly is set to reduce after the ongoing parliamentary elections in the country (HT Photo)

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which is contesting in only five of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state as part of the INDIA bloc, has fielded its four MLAs — Nalin Soren from Dumka, Joba Majhi from Singhbhum, Samir Mahanty from Jamsedhpur and Mathura Mahto from Giridih — in the Lok Sabha polls.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded three of its sitting legislators — Mannish Jaiswal from Hazaribag, Dhullu Mahto from Dhanbad and Sita Soren from Dumka.

While Congress has fielded JP Patel from Hazaribag and Pradeep Yadav from Godda constituency, the lone CPI-ML legislator in the House, Binod Singh, is in the fray as INDIA bloc candidate from Koderma.

Besides these MLAs contesting on party symbols, JMM legislator Chamra Linda has turned a rebel and has filed nomination as an Independent from Lohardaga seat, which was allocated to the Congress in the seat sharing deal. Another JMM legislator, Lobin Hembrom, has also announced to contest as Independent from Rajmahal seat, against JMM’s sitting MP Vijay Hansdak who is seeking a re-election.

While fate of this dozen of MLAs would be determined on June 4, at least two of them are set to reach the Lok Sabha since two each in Hazaribag and Dumka are locked in a direct contest.

While BJP’s Manish Jaiswal is up against Congress’s JP Patel in Hazaribag, BJP’s Sita Soren is taking on JMM veteran Nalin Soren in Dumka. Since there is a direct contest between NDA and INDIA in these two seats, at least two of them would get elected for Lok Sabha.

“Winnability is a major factor while deciding candidature. We are a regional party and our MLAs become a natural choice for the bigger battle. Moreover, the fact that assembly elections are conducted soon after the Lok Sabha polls, a few seats getting vacant in the assembly is not an issue of major concern,” said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled in November-December this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishal Kant

    Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure.

News / Cities / Ranchi / Lok Sabha set to pluck out at least two J’khand MLAs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On