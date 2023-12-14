LS effect: J’khand Speaker restricts entry to assembly

Taking cue from the incident of security breach in Parliament, Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto has directed officials concerned to ensure proper security during winter session, besides restricting entry in the complex and visitors’ gallery to only those ‘whose presence was necessary’. Security has been tightened around Jharkhand assembly. (HT)

“Incident that took place in the parliament is a matter of concern. I have directed not to allow those whose presence during the session is not necessary and ensure proper security arrangement so that no one dares to breach the security of the temple of democracy,” speaker Mahto told reporters after chairing all-party meeting on Thursday.

Following the direction, fortification of assembly premises was done. In the afternoon, a police official said, around 1,000 policemen led by four IPS and 12 deputy superintendent of police rank officers took charge of the assembly premises.

Director general of police (DGP) Ajay Kumar Singh confirmed the preparedness. Talking to a section of media persons after his meeting with the assembly speaker on the issue of security, DGP Singh said, “Officials have been directed not to allow anyone without pass. Direction has also been given not to allow any vehicle without proper security check.”

A short visit of the assembly premises suggested that directions had been taken in letter and spirit when police personnel were noticed on the campus and luggage scanning machines and hand held metal detectors were being used to frisk those entering the assembly building.

“Apart from the pass, Aadhar card will also be checked in case of any doubt and thus it is expected that all reaching the assembly should come with proper documents,” a security personnel said.