 ‘Dhanbad candidate Dulu Mahato faces cases, but he is no criminal’: Jharkhand BJP chief - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Dhanbad candidate Dulu Mahato faces cases, but he is no criminal’: Jharkhand BJP chief

PTI |
Apr 01, 2024 07:46 PM IST

LS polls: Babulal Marandi's statement followed an FIR against Mahato for extortion, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy.

The BJP’s Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi on Monday said that it is true that the party’s Dhanbad Lok Sabha nominee Dulu Mahato is facing a number of cases but he is “not a criminal”, and the party stands by him.

BJP's Dhanbad Lok Sabha nominee Dulu Mahato (source: X)
BJP's Dhanbad Lok Sabha nominee Dulu Mahato (source: X)

The assertion of Marandi came a day after an FIR was registered against Mahato under various IPC sections including 387(extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) based on a complaint by Krishna Agarwal, Dhanbad unit president of the Marwari Sammelan.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections: BJP holds meet, asks leaders to back Mahto’s candidature from Dhanbad

Agarwal, a former BJP leader, accused the saffron party candidate and another person of threatening him for opposing Mahato’s candidature.

Marandi told reporters that mere charges do not make a person criminal.

“When I was on Sankalp Yatra across Jharkhand, the then Hemant Soren government lodged FIRs in six places against me. Does that mean I am a criminal? Yes, there are cases against Mahato and they are pending in court,” Marandi said.

“Mahato is not a criminal. He is a BJP MLA and party candidate for Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat. The party stands by him,” said Marandi, a former chief minister of the state.

Also Read | Lok Sabha polls: Bigwigs in fray in first phase in Northeast

On Independent MLA Saryu Roy’s claim that Mahato was convicted in four cases, Marandi said that he (Roy) is not a judge.

Had Mahato been sentenced to at least two years in jail, he would not have been eligible to contest the elections, the state BJP chief said.

Roy had on Sunday asserted that he had handed over a list of 49 cases against Mahato to the BJP, out of which he has been convicted in four. If all four cases are added, the total punishment period will be four and half years, he had claimed.

The BJP dropped Pashupati Nath Singh, who has been representing the Dhanbad seat since 2009, and fielded Baghmara MLA Dulu Mahato.

Voting will be held in Dhanbad will be held on May 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Ranchi / ‘Dhanbad candidate Dulu Mahato faces cases, but he is no criminal’: Jharkhand BJP chief
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On